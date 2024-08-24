Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, three labourers died of asphyxiation and one more while carrying out centring work of a septic tank at Pukuda village under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Srikant Munda, Bharat Rana and Basant Dehury. Another labourer Siddharth Mund, who was critically injured, has been admitted to the Sambalpur DHH for treatment.

According to reports, Four labourers were engaged in roof centring work of the septic tank at Pukuda village. They suddenly fell unconscious. Others present at the scene rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where three were declared dead.

More details are awaited...