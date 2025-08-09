Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing redevelopment work at Cuttack Railway Station under Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), three long-distance trains will run via diverted route for 40 days from August 11 to September 21.

The Indian Railways are now undertaking construction of air concourse grid, refurbishment of platform surface with granite flooring and precast coping block, replacement of Platform shelter & roofing sheets, pile foundation and steel column for Air Concourse and other safety related modernisation work at Cuttack Railway Station.

The three long-distance trains will run via diverted route via Barang-Naraj Marthapur-Kapilas Road instead of scheduled path via Barang-Cuttack-Kapilas Road. Stoppages of these trains at Cuttack Station will be skipped and temporary stoppage will be provided at Naraj Marthapur Railway Station from August 11 to September 21.

According to the ECoR, Coimbatore-Silchar Weekly Super-Fast Express (12515), Ernakulam-Patna bi-weekly Express (22643) and Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-Weekly Express (12509) will make stoppage at Naraj Marthapur Railway Station instead of Cuttack Railway Station from August 11 to September 21. These three express trains will arrive at the Naraj Marthapur at 02.35 Hrs and will depart at 02.37 Hrs during the diversion period.

Cuttack Railway Station has embarked upon a transformative journey aimed at elevating connectivity and overall passenger experience. These redevelopment initiatives reflect Cuttack Station’s forward-looking vision and unwavering commitment to position Cuttack as a premier rail hub in the region, said the ECoR.