Bhubaneswar: At least three Maoists were killed in a joint operation by SOG teams, Chhattisgarh Special Forces, and CRPF in the border area of Nuapada district (Odisha) and Gariabandh district (Chhattisgarh) during the intervening night of January 2 and 3, a police official said.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Maoists in the Atang forest. So far, the bodies of three Maoists have been recovered from the site, informed Gariaband SP Nikhil Ashok Kumar Rakhecha.

As many as five weapons have been seized during the operation, the official added.

Till last reports came in, the exchange of fire was underway.