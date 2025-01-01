Bhubaneswar: Three senior Odisha cadre IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department today issued a notification in this regard.

Senior Odisha cadre IPS officers Vinaytosh Mishra and RP Koche, both belong to 1993-batch, have been promoted to the grade of DGP in the Level-16 of Pay Matrix, said the notification.

Similarly, Odisha cadre IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath (1993 batch), who is now on central deputation, is allowed to avail the promotion to the grade of DGP, it added.

Mishra is now working as the Additional Director General (ADG) of police, CID and Crime Branch in Odisha while Koche is the Director, Intelligence.

Nath is now posted as Inspector General (IG) of Police at the Border Security Force (BSF).