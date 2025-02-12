Bhubaneswar: Ahead of commencement of the third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly from tomorrow, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania reviewed the security arrangements. He informed a three-tier security arrangement will be put in place in during the session.

A total of 30 platoons of police force will be deployed and 100 senior officers will supervise the arrangements while being present near the Assembly. The Special Tactical Force will be engaged as well, the DGP stated.

He added massive deployment will be made at the Lower PMG. The police personnel deployment will include both men and women forces.

Asked about the traffic movement, the DGP informed some roads near the State Assembly will be sealed.

Senior police officials including Twin City Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh were present during the security review.

The opening day of the third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly tomorrow will begin with the address of Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, followed by the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

During this Budget Session, there will be 28 business days and will continue till April 5.