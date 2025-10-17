Bhubaneswar: A group of four pilgrims from Odisha met with a road mishap on their way to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir today. The mishap took place at Katra in the Jammu region, said the Odisha government in a statement.

Deceased pilgrims were from Sonepur

Of the four pilgrims, three were killed in the road accident. The deceased have been identified as Bichitra Kumar Sahu, Jogindra Matari and Kabita Sahu, all from Odisha’s Sonepur district.

Snehalata Matari, also from Sonepur district, sustained grievous injuries in the accident. She has been admitted to a hospital at Jammu, added the state government.

Efforts on to bring the bodies to Odisha

The state government has taken immediate steps to bring the bodies of the deceased pilgrims to Odisha.

The Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner, Odisha government, in New Delhi, the Directorate of Odisha Paribar of the Department of Odia Language Literature and Culture and the Sonepur district administration are making collective efforts to bring the bodies from Jammu to the state.

In addition to this, the state government is providing the necessary assistance to the injured pilgrim undergoing treatment at Jammu.

