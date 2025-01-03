Sambalpur: Miscreants allegedly looted around 30 kg gold worth over Rs 20 Crore from an office of Manappuram Gold Loan in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

According to reports, around 10 robbers with firearms and sharp-edged weapons entered an office of Manappuram Gold Loan at Budharaja Main Road in Sambalpur on Friday and decamped with gold jewelleries and cash after holding the employees and customers hostage at gunpoint.

The incident occured in broad daylight at the Manappuram Gold Loan office.

Following robbery, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into it.