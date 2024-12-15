Bhubaneswar: As many as 3.5 crore people in Odisha will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) in the first phase. Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today informed out of 4.30 crore people, 3.5 core will receive the benefits of the AB PM-JAY and GJAY.

Budgetary provision for these two schemes has already been made, Mahaling stated, adding that issuance of cards to beneficiaries will be done subsequently. Beneficiaries will receive the benefits in assurance mode. By mentioning the card mumber at the empanelled hospital, a benefiary will receive cashless treatment, he said.

The Minister highlighted under the BSKY card, beneficiaries were receiving treatment at only 956 empanelled hospitals. Whereas the AB PM-JAY and GJAY will give treatment facilities to beneficiaries at about 27,000 hospitals across the country, the Heath Minister stressed.

Also read: Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana to roll out soon in Odisha: Min

GJAY, which has replaced the previous BJD government's flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), will along with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), provide cashless treatment to patients in the State.