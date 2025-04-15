Bhubaneswar: Detailing the provisions of the recently launched Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced approximately 3.5 crore individuals in the State will benefit from the unified health insurance scheme.

Speaking on the eligibility criteria, Mahaling stated beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), National Food Security Act (NFSA), State Food Security Act (SFSA), and even those removed from the ration cardholder list will be entitled to receive the new unified health insurance card. Additionally, existing beneficiaries of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will also be issued PM-JAY cards.

Reassuring citizens, the Minister emphasised there is no need for concern, as the Government has deployed over 48,000 ASHA workers across the State. These workers, along with support from 35,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs), will conduct door-to-door visits to capture fingerprints and live photographs of eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting another key component, Mahaling noted individuals aged 70 years and above will receive health insurance cards under the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana. Odisha has around 23 lakh beneficiaries in this age group, with six lakh yet to be registered. Senior citizens may also download their cards online for convenience.

The Minister further clarified individuals who have not yet received their unified card, but require hospitalisation can still avail cashless treatment by simply providing their Aadhaar number. In such cases, the existing BSKY card will also remain valid for treatment.

He added there are no current plans to extend the PM-JAY card to individuals under the age of 70 outside of the current eligibility norms.

Distribution of the PM-JAY cards in Odisha officially began on April 11, with the Government aiming to complete the process within three months.

Under the PM-JAY scheme, eligible families can access cashless treatment in over 29,000 government and private hospitals across India. The scheme provides health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per annum, with an additional ₹5 lakh allocated for women members.