Bhubaneswar: Amid the rise in unemployment, 35 large-scale industries have been closed in Odisha, informed Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Answering a question by Dabugam MLA Manohar Randhari in Assembly, the minister stated that 35 industries have been shut, of which 7 are in Keonjhar, one of Odisha's major mineral-producing districts.

Among closed industries, 6 are in Cuttack, 3 each in Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, Swain replied.

He added that there is a provision for reviving the closed or defunct industries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, of the Indian government.

Here's the list of closed large-scale industries in Odisha: