Bhubaneswar: Altogether 374 liquor shops are operating within 500 metres of educational and religious institutions in Odisha.

This was revealed by Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Odisha Assembly today.

Harichandan made the revelation while replying to a query of Congress MLA Sofia Firdous in the House.

The state government has so far received 33 complaints regarding the presence of liquor shops near educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Odisha, said the minister.

Altogether eight liquor shops have been relocated after receiving objections from the public and educational institutions, he added.

“The government had received altogether 237 complaints liquor shops from across the state. Appropriate action has been taken in this regard following inquiry by the officials concerned,” stated the minister.

Earlier, Firdous, the legislator from Barabati-Cuttack segment, sought to know detailed data regarding the total number of liquor shops operating within 500 metres of any educational or religious institutions in the state.

She also sought to know details about the complaints received against the liquor shops and the steps taken by the state government to relocate them.