Bhubaneswar: A total of 39,278 candidates have been selected out of 44,966 applicants for admission into Plus II courses across various streams in the second phase of the first selection process for the academic year 2025-26 in Odisha.

Stream-wise, 22,337 students have been allotted seats in Arts, 10,294 in Science, 2,789 in Commerce, 2,770 in Sanskrit, and 1,088 in Vocational courses across different higher secondary schools.

Among the selected students, 19,869 are male and 19,402 are female, reflecting near gender parity in admissions.

Interestingly, of the 20,832 fresh applicants who did not apply in Phase I, 19,636 were selected, highlighting a notably high success rate in this round.