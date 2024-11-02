Bhubaneswar: The third phase of money in the first installment under Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed among beneficiaries by the end of November this year, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

As many as 20 lakh beneficiaries, who had not received money in the previous two phases, will get Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts in the third phase, she said.

"We are trying to add the ineligible beneficiaries, who were rejected during scrutiny, to the scheme through rechecking. If the process is completed soon, they can get the amount in the third phase," the Minister said.

As many as 2.67 lakh applicants have been rejected in the verification for availing Rs 5,000 under Subhadra Yojana. The government is making efforts to enroll them under new guidelines.

Besides, the fourth phase of Subhadra money will be given in December. The government is aiming to benefit over 1 crore women beneficiaries by the end of December this year, she said.

"Not a single beneficiary will be left out of the scheme. The registration process will continue till the last beneficiary applies for the benefits under the scheme," she added.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.