Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested four former Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) secretaries for allegedly embezzling government funds.

The accused officials are Bhubaneswar Sahu, Former Secretary, Katarbaga PACS; Bhagaban Patel, Former Secretary, Talab PACS, Dist-Sambalpur; Chhabila Behera and Kantilal Bhoi, both Former Secretaries, Kansingha PACS, Dist-Bargarh.

They were arrested for embezzling public money in their PACSs totalling Rs.64,13,730/- related to collected loan repayment amounts and sale proceeds of fertiliser, by abusing their official power and manipulating the entries in the Day Book of the above Societies and by way of making withdrawals beyond the limits from the Savings Bank Deposits accounts of members.

Cases have been registered with Sambalpur Vigilance on March 28 under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018/477-A/201/409 IPC against the above accused persons. They will be forwarded today to the Court.