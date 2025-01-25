Bhubaneswar: The Centre today announced the list of recipients for Padma Awards for the year 2025.

The list of recipients for Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in India, was announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

Four eminent persons from various fields in Odisha have been selected for Padma Shri awards.

Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art), Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine), Durga Charan Ranbir (Art) and Pratibha Satpathy (Literature and Education) have been selected for this year’s Padma Shri awards.

This year, altogether seven eminent persons from various fields have been selected for Padma Vibhushan, 19 for Padma Bhushan and 113 for Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities including social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.