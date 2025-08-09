Bhubaneswar: Four miscreants allegedly extorted money from the driver of a ginger-laden truck by posing as police personnel in Odisha’s Koraput district last night.

The incident took place near Semiliguda under Pottangi police limits in Koraput.

The cops later arrested the four miscreants, identified as Mantu Puria, Bijay Takri, Subhakant Nayak and Ram Kuldeep of Semiliguda.

As per reports, the four miscreants, who were travelling in a car, intercepted the ginger-laden truck near Semiliguda at around 11.45 pm yesterday by identifying themselves as police personnel.

They allegedly forced the driver to take the ginger-laden truck to a secluded place by threatening him at gun point. The miscreants, later, assaulted the driver and looted Rs 8,000 from him.

They tried to escape when a patrolling party of Pottangi police arrived at the spot. However, the police personnel chased the miscreants and overpowered them.

The cops later arrested the miscreants and seized a gun, six mobile phones, cash and a car from their possession.

The four accused have been produced in a local court, said Pattangi police IIC Pravat Behera.