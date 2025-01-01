Berhampur: A zero-night celebration at ODRP Colony under Rambha police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district turned ugly as four persons sustained critical injuries due to firing over past enmity.

As per reports, a heated exchange of words between some youths of the locality escalated quickly into gunfire and stabbing, leaving four men critically injured.

The injured ones were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and detained one person for questioning.