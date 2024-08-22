Berhampur: In a tragic mishap, four persons died while over 20 others suffered critical injuires after an oil tanker rammed into a tea stall following a collision with a private bus in Hinjilicut tehsil of Odisha's Ganjam district here today. The incident took place at a chowk in Samarjhola village in the wee hours on Thursday. Though identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that three of them were customers at the tea stall while another was a passenger in the bus.

As per reports, the bus was heading from Bhawanipatna towards Berhampur when it collided head-on with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction. Such was the impact of the collision that the driver of the oil tanker lost control and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tea stall, running over three customers at the shop. One of the passengers in the bus also died on the spot. Over 20 other persons suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

.On getting information, police reached the spot and started rescue operations. All the injured victims were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Further details are awaited.