Bhubaneswar:In a tragic mishap, four migrant workers from Odisha including two women were killed while 18 others sustained serious injuries after their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Suryapet district of Telangana today. The incident took place on Khammam-Suryapet National Highway in the wee hours.

As per reports, around 32 passengers were onboard when the bus, heading towards Hyderabad from Sinapali block of Odisha's Nuapada district, rammed into a stationary truck on Khammam-Suryapet National Highway in Telangana.

While four Odia migrant workers including two women died on the spot, over 18 other passengers sustained critical injuries. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot. Further details are awaited.