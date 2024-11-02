Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar welcomed four tiger cubs with their birth to white tigress 'Rupa'.

Sired by melanistic tiger 'Krishna', White tigress 'Rupa' gave birth to 4 cubs on November 2, informed NZP today.

While the first cub was born at 5.43 AM, the second at 6.22 AM, the third at 7.49 AM and fourth at 9.31 AM.

"Rupa is taking care of her cubs. The mother and cubs are under continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure their health and safety," the zoo authorities stated.

It is an early stage to determine the sex of the tiger cubs.

The 6-year-old Rupa was born to Roshan and Bijaya at Nandankanan on September 22, 2018. After giving birth to 4 tiger cubs, she became a mother for the third time.

Mated with Rajesh, Rupa delivered three tiger cubs on March 11, 2022. While two cubs died within a month, the lone surviving white cub 'Himanshi' was sent to Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park on July 9, 2024 under an animal exchange programme.

Rupa mated with Rajesh again and gave birth to two cubs -- Amrita and Shiva -- on January 6, 2023. Both the cubs are currently at Nandankanan Zoo.