Bhawanipatna: In a major crackdown, police have arrested five persons including four web journalists in odisha's Kalahandi district for allegedly looting over Rs 2 lakh from a businessman earlier this month.

As per reports, the accused had robbed Rs 2.55 lakh from a businessman based out of Kantabanji in neighbouring Balangir district. The incident had taken place on October 2 but came to the fore after police started investigation following Puja festivities.

Acting on the complaint, police carried out raids at various places. While Saintala police managed to nab two of the accsued, the others were apprehended by their Bhawanipatna counterparts. A mobile phone and car have been seized. It is suspected that a few other people are involved in the crime.

Out of the five arrested, four are web journalists while another is a businessman. The sixth accused is tsill on the run, official sources informed. The investigation is still underway. The arrested persons will be produced in court after medical examination, they added.

Meanwhile, police said total eight persons are suspected to have been involved in the loot. Efforts are on to nab the rest, they said.