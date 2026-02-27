Bhubaneswar: Four workers from West Bengal, engaged in road construction work in Odisha’s Ganjam district, sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in their rented accommodation today.

All the injured workers are from Kharagpur in the neighbouring state. They were working in a highway project in Khallikot area of Ganjam.

The workers were staying in a rented room near Gurapalli toll plaza on the National Highway (NH)-16. They sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the room due to LPG leak in the afternoon, reports said.

The incident took place while the workers were cooking food. The locals rescued the injured workers and rushed them to Khallikot Community health Centre (CHC), they added.