Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 elephants have died in the last five months in Odisha, informed Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia in the Assembly today.

Replying to a query by MLA Tusharkanti Behera, the Minister informed the House that 40 elephants, 5 leopards, and 200 other wildlife species have died between July 1 and November 20 this year.

As part of the action, departmental inquiries have been conducted into the deaths of elephants and leopards.

While 26 people have been arrested in connection with elephant deaths, 2 forest guards, and 1 forester have been placed under suspension for dereliction of their duties.

Similarly, 14 arrests have been made in death incidents of leopards in the state, the Minister answered.

Special initiatives such as safety and upgradation of habitats, tree plantation, creation of artificial water bodies, safety from wildfire, anti-poaching camps, bird protection camps, forest patrolling, monitoring movements of wild animals and poachers, anti-depredation, anti-poaching squad deployment and public awareness are being undertaken to prevent elephant and leopard fatalities in the state, he said.