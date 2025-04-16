Bhubaneswar: At least 40 passengers were injured after a speeding truck rammed a Kolkata-bound bus on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place near College Square under Soro police limits in Balasore in the afternoon.

As per reports, a speeding truck on its way to Jajpur rammed the passenger bus named Ajay from the front after the driver lost control over the vehicle on the NH-16.

The collision was so intense that around 40 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the mishap. The truck driver, identified as Ramesh Chandra Pandey of Arrah area in Bihar, was critically-injured in the accident.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers before sending them to a nearby hospital.

The cops have also launched a probe into the incident.