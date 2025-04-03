Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards sustainable urban mobility, the Odisha Government expanded its electric bus fleet by adding 40 new buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) initiative.

Flagging off the buses at Gadakana depot, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Department, emphasised the State’s commitment to eco-friendly and efficient public transportation.

“With over three lakh people relying on this service daily, this expansion will significantly improve accessibility, convenience, and the overall public transport network. It is a step towards realising the vision of Viksit Odisha and building a greener future,” he stated.

Growing Electric Fleet & Route Expansion

With this addition, CRUT’s fleet now consists of 560 buses, including 180 electric buses. Currently, the Ama Bus service operates on 106 routes across Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.

The new buses will increase frequency on key routes, including 20, 21, 24/24E, 27, 32, 33, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 47, 64, and 82. Additionally, starting April 4, 2025, certain routes will see modifications:

Route 27: Bhubaneswar Railway Station to Bhagwanpur via AIIMS

Route 40: AIIMS to Sai Mandira (Kesora)

Route 82: SCB Medical, Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport

Future Expansion & Infrastructure Development

Per official sources, the fleet will soon expand with 100 more electric buses under the state scheme, along with 400 additional e-buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

To support this expansion, state-of-the-art electric bus depots are under construction in Pokhariput (Bhubaneswar) and Naraj (Cuttack). Further depots are planned in Chhend (Rourkela) and Modipara (Sambalpur).

Enhanced Safety Measures & Service Improvements

Several safety measures and operational enhancements have been introduced to improve commuter experience and ensure reliability:

✅ Speed Limitations:

Electric buses: 35 km/h

Diesel buses: 40 km/h (city routes), 50 km/h (intercity highways)

✅ Training & Capacity Building:

Regular sessions on safe driving practices, behavioral training, electric bus operations, and first aid.

✅ Advanced Safety Technologies (ADAS & Dash Cams):

Proof-of-concept trials underway, with 10 agencies installing safety devices in eight buses.

✅ Accident Review & Monitoring:

State Transport Authority will analyze all accidents through a dedicated committee, with monthly reviews to improve safety protocols.

✅ Breathalyzer Checks:

Routine alcohol checks for bus captains and guides to ensure alertness and fitness for duty.

✅ Stringent Enforcement of Safety Standards:

Dedicated enforcement teams operating in two shifts to conduct:

Speed limit checks

Ticket inspections

Monitoring of unauthorised stops and skipped stops

The launch event was attended by Babu Singh (MLA, Ekamra), Usha Padhi (Principal Secretary, H&UD Department), and N. Thirumala Naik (Managing Director, CRUT).