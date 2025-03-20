Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government collected a penalty of ₹40.73 crore following enforcement activities aimed at curbing illegal mining of minor minerals across the state.

Informing the Odisha Legislative Assembly about the actions taken to address illegal mining, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena stated the penalty was collected after conducting 3,123 raids between April 2024 and February 2025.

Responding to a query from Jeypore Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Minister revealed the highest penalty amount—₹59,579,292—was collected in the Bhadrak Mining Circle, followed by ₹38,690,287.05 in the Cuttack Mining Circle.

In response to another query from Barabati-Cuttack Congress legislator Sofia Firdous, Jena informed the House that ₹10,12,88,769 was collected in 2023-24 as part of enforcement efforts to curb illegal sand transportation.

The Minister further added the Cuttack district recorded the highest penalty collection of ₹1,33,60,035, followed by ₹1,16,09,447 in the Jajpur district. The fines were imposed as part of measures to prevent fraudulent transportation using fake transit passes.