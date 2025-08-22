Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Tourism, in association with the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), is organising the 40th IATO annual convention at Puri.

The four-day event commenced today with a grand inaugural ceremony at a hotel at the Holy Town, marking a landmark occasion for the state and the Indian tourism industry at large.

The inaugural session was graced by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & DG Tourism, and Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Department in Odisha.

Their participation reflected the spirit of collaboration between the Union Government, the State, and industry stakeholders to advance India’s inbound tourism agenda.

With the theme “Rejuvenate Inbound @2030,” the convention has brought together nearly 1,000 delegates comprising national and international tour operators, tourism professionals, investors, and media representatives. It aims to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, policy discussions, and business networking, with the collective objective of shaping a renewed vision for inbound tourism in the coming decade.

Highlights of the Convention

Business Sessions & Knowledge Exchange : Discussions on the future of inbound tourism, revitalising brand India, sustainable tourism, immersive travel, and emerging opportunities such as cruise tourism, film tourism, and MICE. Key sessions feature senior policymakers, state tourism leaders, and industry experts.

Special Focus on Odisha : A dedicated session will showcase Odisha’s diverse offerings—spanning heritage, eco, coastal, and spiritual tourism and present the State’s forward-looking strategies under Vision 2036 and Vision 2047.

Post-Convention Tours : Delegates will embark on curated itineraries across Odisha to experience its cultural landmarks, natural landscapes, tribal traditions, and eco-tourism assets firsthand.

By hosting this milestone convention, Odisha not only reaffirms its commitment to making tourism a driver of economic growth, cultural preservation, and livelihood generation, but also positions itself as a rising hub in the global tourism landscape. Through this collaboration with IATO, Odisha Tourism envisions stronger partnerships with tour operators, deeper engagement with stakeholders, and a more prominent place for the State on the world tourism map.