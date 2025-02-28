Bhubaneswar: A 42-year-old man was killed after a LAccMI bus hit his motorcycle in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhanjan Sahu of Mallikapur village under Ichhapur panchayat in Balikuda block.

The incident took place while Sahu was on his way to nearby Balikuda Bazar by riding his motorcycle to purchase grocery items at around 9 am.

The LAccMI bus (OD-21-R-1613), travelling from Balikuda to Banambar, hit Sahu’s bike on a bridge near Nagapur.

Locals rescued a critically-injured Sahu and rushed him to Balikuda community health centre (CHC), where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Soon after the mishap, locals intercepted the LAccMI bus and informed the incident to Balikuda police as well as block administration.

The cops rushed to the spot and seized the two vehicles before launching a probe into the incident. They also detained the bus driver and registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s uncle Manoj Sahu before sending the body to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem.

The administration has provided Rs 10,000 from Red Cross Fund to the deceased’s family as immediate assistance.

Sahu is survived by his wife and only son, a Plus-II student. The 42-year-old was the sole bread earner of his family. The locals have urged the district administration to provide due compensation to Sahu’s family.

Soon after coming to power in Odisha, the BJP government had decided to rename the Location Accessible Multi-Modal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service as Mukhyamantri Bus Service.