Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government established total 46 Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts at various districts to speed up legal proceedings and reduce workload on existing judicial infrastructure.
Recently, the government had announced the constitution of three new Civil Judge Courts (Junior Division) in Baliapal in Balasore district, Lefripada in Sundargarh district, and Rengali in Sambalpur district.
The courts were formed following consultations with the High Court of Orissa. A notitification was issued in this regard after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal.
Here's the Civil Judge courts list:
Balasore district: Baliapal, Simulia, Soro, Bahanaga, Jaleswar
Sambalpur district: Rengali, Bamra, Kuchinda, Jamankira
Rayagada district: Rayagada
Puri district: Satyabadi
Keonjhar district: Saharpada, Harichandanpur
Mayurbhanj district: Bahalda, Raruan, Bisoi, Baripada
Jagatsinghpur district: Balikuda, Nuagaon
Sundargarh district: Balishankara, Lefripada, Baragaon, Kuanrmunda
Cuttack district: Barang, Kantapada
Sonepur district: Ulunda
Bargarh district: Bhatli
Jharsuguda district: Kolabira
Khordha district: Banapur
Koraput district: Pottangi
Jajpur district: Rasulpur, Korei, Dharmasala
Kendrapara district: Mahakalpada, Garadpur, Marsaghai
Kandhamal district: Tikabali, K. Nuagaon, Khajuripada
Bahadrak district: Tihidi
Malkangiri district: Khairput
Dhenkanal district: Dhenkanal
Balangir district: Patnagarh
Ganjam district: Kukudakhandi, Dharakot, Ganjam
After the formation of these three courts, the jurisdiction of all other Junior Division Civil Judge Courts over these revenue tahsils came to an end.