Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government established total 46 Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts at various districts to speed up legal proceedings and reduce workload on existing judicial infrastructure.

Recently, the government had announced the constitution of three new Civil Judge Courts (Junior Division) in Baliapal in Balasore district, Lefripada in Sundargarh district, and Rengali in Sambalpur district.

The courts were formed following consultations with the High Court of Orissa. A notitification was issued in this regard after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal.

Here's the Civil Judge courts list:

Balasore district: Baliapal, Simulia, Soro, Bahanaga, Jaleswar

Sambalpur district: Rengali, Bamra, Kuchinda, Jamankira

Rayagada district: Rayagada

Puri district: Satyabadi

Keonjhar district: Saharpada, Harichandanpur

Mayurbhanj district: Bahalda, Raruan, Bisoi, Baripada

Jagatsinghpur district: Balikuda, Nuagaon

Sundargarh district: Balishankara, Lefripada, Baragaon, Kuanrmunda

Cuttack district: Barang, Kantapada

Sonepur district: Ulunda

Bargarh district: Bhatli

Jharsuguda district: Kolabira

Khordha district: Banapur

Koraput district: Pottangi

Jajpur district: Rasulpur, Korei, Dharmasala

Kendrapara district: Mahakalpada, Garadpur, Marsaghai

Kandhamal district: Tikabali, K. Nuagaon, Khajuripada

Bahadrak district: Tihidi

Malkangiri district: Khairput

Dhenkanal district: Dhenkanal

Balangir district: Patnagarh

Ganjam district: Kukudakhandi, Dharakot, Ganjam

After the formation of these three courts, the jurisdiction of all other Junior Division Civil Judge Courts over these revenue tahsils came to an end.