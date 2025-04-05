Baripada: At least 46 people fell ill with suspected food poisoning after consuming food served during a religious feast at Kashipal village under Saraskana Block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The villagers consumed food on Tuesday evening after end of the religious programme. However, their health conditions deteriorated after having the dinner.

A medical team rushed to the village after most of the attendees suffered from diarrhea. While 12 of them were hospitalised late on Friday night, one more victim was admitted to Sirsa Community Health Centre (CHC) today morning.

As part of precautionary measure, 13 patients were sent to the Sirsa CHC, out of which eight were discharged from the hospital. The health conditions of remaining four are stable, as per latest report.

A special medical team of Mayurbhanj district headquarters hospital is expected to visit the village to review the situation.