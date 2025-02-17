Bhubaneswar: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale reportedly hit Odisha's Puri around 8 AM today.

No casualties were reported in the incident, so far.

Earlier in the day, strong earthquake tremors shook the Delhi-NCR region, creating panic among residents.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors, registering a magnitude of 4.0, were felt around 5:36 a.m. and had a depth of 5 kilometres.

The earthquake struck at a latitude of 28.59 North and a longitude of 77.16 East, impacting areas such as Delhi, Noida, Indirapuram, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).