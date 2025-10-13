Bhubaneswar: A total of 47,126 stray dogs have been identified under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdictions in Bhubaneswar city, according to official data released on Monday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, for the first time in Odisha as well as India, conducted a comprehensive stray dog census within its limits.

The survey was carried out in two phases between September 18 and 25, covering all 67 wards of the city. The enumeration was conducted from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day across every street and lane.

Under the supervision of senior veterinary officers, 410 teams were formed comprising Swachh Sathis, Swachh Supervisors, Sanitary Inspectors, Community Organizers, DEOs, and SMTAs. Each team consisted of two enumerators, who were provided training at the zonal level before the survey commenced.

Out of the total count, 23,047 are male dogs, 15,552 are female dogs, and 1,124 are puppies. Among them, 4,068 male dogs and 3,335 female dogs have already been sterilized.

With a population of nearly 13 lakh, Bhubaneswar’s stray dog population stands at 3.62% of its residents—an average of 703 stray dogs per ward. The wards with the highest stray dog population include Ward Nos. 23, 7, 49, 65, 4, 9, 5, 56, 43, and 6. Ward 23 tops the list with 1,703 dogs, followed by Ward 6 with 1,062.

As per the 20th National Livestock Census conducted by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, the stray dog density in Bhubaneswar is significantly higher than the national average. While the national figure stands at 11 stray dogs per 1,000 people, Bhubaneswar records 36 per 1,000. In comparison, the state average is 39 per 1,000 people.

This marks the first-ever detailed stray dog census conducted through a comprehensive, street-by-street survey by any municipal corporation in Odisha. In contrast, other states have relied on sample-based surveys, where estimates were drawn from specific zones and extrapolated proportionally.

The objectives of this detailed census are to:

Reduce human–dog conflicts.

Improve the health and welfare of stray dogs.

Design an efficient and effective sterilization program.

Reduce dog-bite incidents.

Protect both humans and dogs from fatal diseases such as rabies.

Minimize traffic disruptions and accidents caused by stray dogs.

Assess the density and distribution of stray dogs across BMC wards.

BMC officials said the survey aims to provide scientific data for better urban animal management, dog sterilization drives, and public safety initiatives.

Mayor Sulochana Das said, “This is the first time such an extensive and scientific stray dog census has been carried out in the state. Bhubaneswar has taken a lead in adopting a data-driven approach to ensure both public safety and animal welfare.”