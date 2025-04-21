Bhubaneswar: As scorching heat swept across Odisha, the State Government reported 49 cases of heat-related illnesses, with several individuals requiring hospitalisation.

Providing details, Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra stated per the data collected till April 20, Sambalpur district recorded the highest number of cases, with 40 reported on Sunday. Deogarh reported six cases, while Khordha, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts reported one case each.

Of the total, one person was admitted due to heat-related illness on April 19. Dr. Mishra clarified no suspected heat stroke deaths or hospitalisations due to heat stroke have been reported so far.

He urged citizens to take necessary precautions amidst the rising temperatures and to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

By 2:30 PM today, four locations in Odisha recorded temperatures above 40°C. Jharsuguda sizzled at 44.8°C, followed by Sambalpur at 42.6°C, Hirakud at 41.8°C, and Rourkela at 41.2°C.