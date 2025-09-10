Kathmandu/Bhubaneswar: The organisers of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) today announced the postponement of the 4th Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival, that was scheduled to take place on 13–14 September 2025 at Hotel Himalaya, Kathmandu.

The organisers stated this decision has been taken keeping in view the recent tragic events in Nepal, where violent unrest and clashes have resulted in loss of lives and widespread grief.

In such circumstances, the festival with a celebratory cultural event would be neither respectful nor appropriate, the organisers added.

Since its inception in 2013, the Kalinga Literary Festival has become a vibrant cultural platform that celebrates literature, dialogue, and heritage. The Kathmandu Edition, launched in 2022, has served as a bridge for cultural diplomacy and literary exchange between India, Nepal, and South Asia. Guided by values of empathy and human connection, the festival has always sought to bring communities together through words, ideas, and creativity.

In this spirit, the KLF organising committee stated, “It is our moral responsibility to stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal during this moment of sorrow. The festival cannot celebrate art and culture while the society around us is in grief.”

The festival will be rescheduled at a later date when conditions are conducive, and all invited speakers and participants will be contacted individually once new plans are finalised.

"The Kalinga Literary Festival has always stood for dialogue, empathy, and cultural solidarity. In light of the recent heartbreaking events in Nepal, we believe it is neither appropriate nor respectful to celebrate literature and culture at this time. Our priority is to stand with the people of Nepal in their grief and to ensure the dignity and safety of all participants. We will return to Kathmandu when the time is right, with renewed hope and purpose,” said Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and Patron, the Kalinga Literary Festival.

"The postponement of the 4th Kathmandu KLF is a painful but necessary decision. The festival is not just about books and ideas, but about people, communities, and the shared human spirit. At this moment, our role is to pause, reflect, and extend solidarity to Nepal. We remain deeply grateful to our speakers, partners, and supporters, and we look forward to rescheduling the festival to celebrate the resilience of literature and culture together,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director, the Kalinga Literary Festival.