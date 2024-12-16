Bhubaneswar: The 4th phase money under Subhadra Yojana will not be released on December 25, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida here today.

"The release of 4th phase money of first installment scheduled on December 25 has been put on hold due to ongoing verification process," Parida said in a statement.

In a press release, the Deputy CM appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to complete e-KYC through Biometric process to avail the benefits under Subhadra Yojana.

"As many as 5.11 lakh applicants are yet to complete their e-KYC or they have done the process through OTP. All they need to complete this through Biometric process to be enrolled under the scheme. The e-KYC will be done at Common Services Centres (CSCs/Mo Seva Kendras (MSKs). The applicants, who have not completed their e-KYC, will be called upon asking them to complete the step through Biometric process. They need to complete e-KYC by personally visiting the CSCs/MSKs along with their Aadhar number/acknowledgement receipt. After completion of e-KYC through Biometric process, they need to visit their bank and make their Aadhar-linked bank account DBT enable," Parida said adding that doing e-KYC through biometric is completely free of cost.

Odisha Government has taken action against many CSCs for violating Subhadra Yojana norms.

"As many as 52 CSCs have been blacklisted for negligence in duty and complaints have been made at police stations against 14 CSCs on charges of receiving money from applicants for Subhadra Yojana," she further stated.

Odisha Government had announced to release 4th phase of Subhadra money on December 25.

Notably, the third phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. As many as 80 lakh women were benefitted under the state's flagship programme so far.

The state government is targetting to cover 1 crore beneficiaries by December this year.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries had received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.