Bhubaneswar: Five young innovators and entrepreneurs from Odisha have secured places in the prestigious Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list for 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida among others have congratulated the young entrepreneurs for their achievements.

IG Drones cofounders Bodhisattaw Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, Young Tinker Foundation cofounders Anil Pradhan and Vaishali Sharma, and SpaceFields cofounder Apurwa Masook have found places in the coveted list.

Bodhisattaw Sanghapriya, Om Prakash and Apurwa Masook have secured places in the Industry, Manufacturing and Energy category of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list for 2025.

Anil Pradhan and Vaishali Sharma secured places in Social Impact category of the list.

IG Drones, a Noida-based company, has developed four models for mapping, surveillance and agriculture spraying. Government organisations, universities and companies are the customers of IG Drones.

IG Drones also played a key role in the Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam attack, reports said.

SpaceFields, a Bangalore-based firm, develops fuel systems and rocket propulsion technologies for space, commercial flights and defence sector.

As per reports, Young Tinker Foundation, looks for creative ways to instill curiosity about science and mathematics in students in rural India.

“Congratulations to the five young entrepreneurs for securing places in the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list for 2025. Their hard work and achievements will inspire our young generation,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.

According to Singh Deo, the young entrepreneurs’ groundbreaking work is not only shaping industries but also redefining the landscape of innovation on the global stage.

“Proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of Odisha’s brightest young innovators and entrepreneurs who have earned their well-deserved place in the prestigious Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list of 2025,” he wrote in a social media post.

These young entrepreneurs’ achievements have made Odisha proud at the global stage, said Parida.