Rourkela: At least five people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a fatal bus-truck collision on NH-520 near K Balanga Police Station under Koida block in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

According to sources, a private bus travelling from Rourkela to Koida collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to the tragic incident.

The toll may increase as several passengers were trapped inside the mangled bus.

On receiving information, local police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, using cutters to extricate those trapped inside the vehicle.