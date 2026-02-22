Jharsuguda: In a highly tragic incident, five police personnel were killed in a road accident near the Sadar police station in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district early this morning. Three others sustained critical injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment.

According to reports, a speeding trailer truck collided head-on with a police SUV. The impact of the crash was so severe that the Bolero SUV was completely crushed, leading to the death of five police personnel on the spot.

Locals and police teams rushed to the scene and pulled out the bodies from the mangled vehicle. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious.

The deceased have been identified as Kashiram Bhoi of the Armed Police Reserve (APR), Niranjan Kujur, a Drill Sub Inspector, Debadatta Sa of APR, Lingaraj Dhurua, an APR Havildar, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

The injured include Dubaraj Mirig and Akash Naik, both from APR, and Sergeant Rajib Bharasagar.

The news of the accident has cast a pall of gloom over the police department and the entire district. Senior police officials have reached the spot to assess the situation.

Police have detained the trailer driver and seized the vehicle. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.