Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved 19 projects worth Rs 6,117 crore, paving the way for substantial industrial growth and employment generation. The 135th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved these projects, which are likely to create 17,286 new jobs in the state.

The approved projects span sectors such as Biofuel, Biotechnology, Shipbuilding, Aluminium, Food Processing, Chemicals, Apparel, and Green Energy Equipment.

Key Sectoral Investments:

Tourism & Hospitality

Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 139 crore in a 5-star Hotel in Khordha, creating 254 jobs.

Somolo Eco Resorts Pvt Ltd will develop a Rs 110 crore Luxury Eco-Resort in Ganjam, generating 219 jobs.

Tavasya Hospitality Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 52.20 crore in an Eco-Resort in Kandhamal, providing 250 jobs.

Biofuel & Green Energy

Transpacific Engineering Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 900 crore in a Biocoal plant in Sambalpur, generating 630 jobs.

Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 68.58 crore solar module manufacturing unit in Khordha, creating 350 jobs.

Pipeline Infrastructure

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will invest Rs 868 crore in a High-Speed Diesel & Petrol pipeline across Rayagada, Bolangir, and Kalahandi, generating 168 jobs.

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd will establish a Rs 306.50 crore Data Centre in Khordha, creating 90 jobs.

Biotechnology & Chemicals

Sapigen Biologix Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 854.32 crore Vaccine Manufacturing Unit at Odisha Biotech Park, Khordha, generating 850 jobs.

ARCL Organics Ltd will establish a Rs 500 crore Specialty Chemicals manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur, creating 725 jobs.

RCC Laboratories India Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 55.36 crore in a Preclinical Testing and Animal Breeding facility in Khordha, generating 134 jobs.

Steel & Aluminium

Nezone Steels Utkal LLP will establish a Rs 470 crore Colour Coating Sheet Manufacturing unit in Jajpur, creating 340 jobs.

CMR Aluminium Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 234.14 crore Liquid Aluminium Alloy Plant in Sambalpur, generating 200 jobs.

Corewire Surface Technology Pvt Ltd will establish a Rs 50.10 crore Steel Rolls Manufacturing & Rebuilding unit in Jajpur, providing 85 jobs.

Shipbuilding & Repairing

Chowgule Lavgan Shiprepair Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 550 crore in a Shipbuilding & Repairing Yard in Jagatsinghpur, creating 1,000 jobs.

Food Processing

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 515.32 crore in expanding its Food Processing unit in Khordha, generating 441 jobs.

Geofast Industries (India) Ltd will establish a Rs 108 crore unit in Khordha for Ready-to-Drink Beverages, Personal Care Products, Condiments, and Sauces, creating 400 jobs.

Textile & Apparel

Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 115 crore in Cuttack to manufacture 1,200 MT of Fabric, 30 Lakh T-shirts, and 22 Lakh Casual Wear Pants, creating 10,000 jobs.

Iron Triangle Ltd will invest Rs 113.50 crore in Balangir to produce 10 Lakh Towels and 20 Lakh Ethnic Wear garments, generating 1,150 jobs.

Plastics

Sanyam Tie Up Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 107.50 crore facility in Jharsuguda for Surface Protection Films, LDPE Shrink Films, PE Liners, Tarpaulin, and Recycling, generating 175 jobs.