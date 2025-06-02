Malkangiri: A passenger bus travelling from Hyderabad to Balangir overturned in the Bijaghati area of Odisha's Malkangiri district this morning, leaving around 50 people injured.

According to preliminary reports, the mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the hilly stretch of Bijaghati. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured passengers were being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of a few passengers is reported to be serious.

More details awaited.