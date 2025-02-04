Cuttack: A 500-bed trauma centre will be set up at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. This facility will provide immediate and advanced treatment to accident victims. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for the centre's establishment.

The trauma centre will be implemented under the Central Government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ (PMSSY). Under this scheme, the Central Government will contribute 60% of the funding, while the State Government will bear the remaining 40%.

To facilitate the project, Chief Minister Majhi had earlier written to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, requesting approval for the trauma centre at the hospital.

After receiving in-principle approval from the Central Government, the project has now secured the Odisha government’s consent.

Following this, a detailed project report will be prepared, and further steps will be taken for the centre’s establishment.