Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has kept around 500 temporary shelters ready ahead of forecasted Cyclone 'Dana', said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

“A total of 250 relief centres have been reviewed and prepared for use. Additionally, 500 temporary shelters, including schools and colleges, have been readied. Evacuated residents will be provided with cooked food and medical services. The health department has also prepared a list of pregnant women while women, children, and the elderly are being advised to move to safer locations. Women police officers will be deployed at the relief centres,” Pujari said.

The Odisha government has put in place necessary measures to handle any emergency in light of the approaching cyclonic storm. A coordination meeting with district collectors was held late last night to ensure readiness, he said.

He further emphasized that efforts are being made to address the common concern of theft during evacuations, with increased police patrolling in vulnerable areas.

"Preparations at the ground level are complete. We have ensured adequate stock of rations, polythene sheets, and other essential materials. A red alert has been issued at all ports, and fishermen have returned safely. We were tracking seven trawlers, and their return is now in progress. The Odisha government is working in mission mode to ensure zero casualties," Pujari assured.