Bhubaneswar: A total of 5175 doctor posts are currently vacant in various government hospitals across Odisha, including district headquarters hospitals, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

He was replying to a question by MLA Ganeswar Behera.

The minister further said that 1054 posts, including teachers and doctors, remain unfilled in government medical colleges in the state.

To address the shortage, the government is taking necessary steps to fill these vacancies through recruitment by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), departmental promotions, deputation, and contractual appointments, Mahaling added.