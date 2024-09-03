Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police today arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Airfield area in Bhubaneswar.

On September 2, when the parents of a nine-year-old girl in the Airfield area were away, the 55-year-old entered her house. The man, identified as Dhadia Behera, sexually assaulted the minor girl and threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals the incident to anyone.

As the accused shut the door and windows of the house from inside, the minor girl’s neighbours did not get a hint about the crime.

The minor girl narrated her ordeal before her parents when they returned home from work.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the Airfield police station, the Commissionerate of Police has arrested Behera.