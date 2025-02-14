Bhubaneswar: A total of 552 government schools in Odisha do not have separate toilet facilities for girl students, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the Legislative Assembly today.

In response to a question by MLA Aswini Kumar Patra, the minister said 412 primary schools, 115 upper primary schools, and 25 high schools in the state lack separate toilet facilities for girl students.

Highlighting the government's efforts to address this issue, Gond said that every year, proposals are submitted to the central government under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) through the Project Approval Board (PAB) for constructing separate toilets for girls. Once approved, necessary steps are taken for implementation.

For the 2024-25 financial year, a budget of ₹3540.36 lakh has been allocated for the construction of 724 toilets for girls. Steps are being taken for the construction of these toilets, the minister said.

Additionally, the government has directed schools to utilize the Composite Grant provided under the SSA to maintain cleanliness in existing toilets and ensure their full usability for students, the minister added.