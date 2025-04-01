Bhubaneswar: In a special cleanliness drive conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Bhubaneswar railway station, 581 individuals were fined in March for violating cleanliness norms.

Per official sources, challans were issued, and a total fine of ₹1,17,100 was collected from the violators.

Urging passengers and visitors to maintain cleanliness, the RPF advised against spitting or dumping garbage on station premises or inside trains. The special drive is set to continue in the future.

The Indian Railways is undertaking a major redevelopment project at Bhubaneswar railway station, emphasising enhanced cleanliness and hygiene under the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme" and other related initiatives.