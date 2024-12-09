Bhubaneswar: As many as 594 Odisha government employees were arrested for taking bribe in five years, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Legislative Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy.

The Vigilance Department has registered a total of 447 cases against government employees in five years (between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2023). During the same period, cases were filed against 594 government employees for taking bribe, the CM said in the reply.

Over the five years, judicial proceedings of 911 Vigilance cases have been completed. Among these, 30 cases were filed during this period.

Of these 30 cases, 11 government employees were convicted by various Vigilance Courts, 12 were acquitted, and 7 cases were closed as the accused passed away while being under trial, the CM informed.