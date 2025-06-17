Berhampur: As many as six persons were arrested while four others were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for allegedly gangraping a 20 year-old woman in front of her male friend at Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district. Of the 10 accused youths, six arrested included mastermind Pramod Nayak (23), Baburam Dalai (19), Kunal Pradhan (24), Om Pradhan (19), Lakman Pradhan(24), Deepak Tarai (19). The minors who were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board were all from Sikiri village within Hinjili police limits. All of them were nabbed after trying to escape to another State after the survivor filed a police complaint.

The woman and her male friend, both Plus 3 students in a Berhampur college, had gone to Gopalpur beach for Raja festival on Sunday when the shocking incident took place. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had reached a secluded spot near Panthanivas Hotel at around 6.30 pm when they saw a group of 10 youths sitting nearby.

A while later at around 8pm, the boys suddenly confronted the couple and tried to extort money from them. They claimed that the group had clicked the couple's pictures and threatened to make those viral if they did reported anything to the police. When the couple pleaded to let them go, five of them overpowered the girl while others tied hands of her friend. Three of them then dragged the girl around 30 metres away and then took turns to rape her. The miscreants then fled the scene.

Around 11 pm, the woman and her friend managed to reach Gopalpur police station and filed a complaint after which cops immediately registered a case and started investigation.

Addressing mediapersons, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek confirmed the incident and shared that while seven suspects were detained yesterday, the arrests were made today. "We have arrested six of the accused persons while four others are minors and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. "The woman and her classmate, both undergraduates, had gone to Gopalpur beach when the 10 youths assaulted the duo. They tied the boy's hands and three of them took turns to rape the girl in his presence. When they reported the matter latte in the night, we immediately formed three teams and started investigation. Initially, we detained seven suspects. The six arrests were made today. We will be requesting the Juvenile Board to allow trail of the seven minors as adults since they all are 17 years of age and the nature of crime committed is heinous," he said.

The SP also informed that the main accused Pramod Nayak was currently working in Bangalore in an electronics factory and had come home on leave. He had called the other accused, who were his friends and cousins, to go to Gopalpur. "The gang had reached the beach at around 3 pm in three bikes. After a bath, they went to the secluded spot at around 6.30 pm where they encountered the couple and carried out the crime. Police have recorded statements of the woman and her male friend and case registered under 70(1)/296 / 351(3)/310(2) of BNS. The survivor's medical examination has been carried out. Dysp, IUCAW Akshaya K Panda ( Integrated Unit for Child and Woman ) has been entrusted with the investigation of the case and will be assisted by Dysp Alma Lakra. Scientific team and senior officers have visited the spot and collected the evidences," he stated.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered sharp reactions from across the political spectrum with Leader of Opposition and former CM Naveen Patnaik coming down heavily on the government over rising crimes against women. Taking to social media platform X, Patnaik condemned the incident at a popular tourist destination like Gopalpur beach and demanded security measures to be beefed up in such places.





