Bhubaneswar: At least six migrant workers from Odisha were reportedly killed in an accident at a granite quarry in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district today.

The accident took place at Satyakrishna Granite Quarry near Ballikurava in the morning.

As per reports, around 20 workers were working in the private granite quarry when a large portion of its edge collapsed on them.

On being informed, senior officials of the local administration rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

At least six workers were killed at the spot while 10 others sustained critical injuries due to the accident, reports said.

The injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital. Efforts are underway to rescue a few workers who are believed to be still trapped under the boulders.

According to sources, two of the six deceased migrant workers were the resident of Mohana area in Gajapati district.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Bisoi and Tukuna Dalei. The duo were the natives of Alora village of Mohana area in Gajapati.

The identities of the remaining four deceased workers are yet to be known. Sources, meanwhile, claimed that they were from Ganjam district.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident in the granite quarry. He spoke to senior officials and directed them to ensure best treatment for the injured persons.