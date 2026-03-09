Bhubaneswar: In a major move to enhance passenger amenities and operational efficiency, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has undertaken a significant infrastructure upgradation project at Puri Railway Station.

The work includes the execution of ballastless track construction in the station yard and the development of Platforms No. 7 & 8.

To facilitate these essential works, the services of six trains will be temporarily cancelled on the nominated dates between March 14 and May 16.

Cancellation of Trains:

--02839 Shalimar–Puri TOD Special will remain cancelled on March 15th, 22nd, 29th; April 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th and on 3rd and 10th May.

--02840 Puri–Shalimar TOD Special – will remain cancelled on March 16th, 23rd, 30th; April 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th and on 4th and 11th May 2026.

--08012 Puri–Bhanjpur TOD Special will remain cancelled on March 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th, 29th; April 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 17th, 19th, 24th, 26th and on 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th and 15th May 2026.

--08011 Bhanjpur–Puri TOD Special will remain cancelled on March 14th, 19th, 21st, 26th, 28th; April 2nd, 4th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 18th, 23rd, 25th, 30th and on 2nd, 7th, 9th, 14th, 16th May.

--68409/68410, Khurda Road–Puri- Khurda Road MEMU, will remain cancelled from 15th March to 31st March, 1st April to 30th April and 1st May to 15th May.

The ECoR has appealed to the passengers to cooperate during this period of essential infrastructure upgradation. These short-term disruptions are necessary for ensuring long-term safety, reliability, and capacity enhancements, it said.

The passengers are advised to check train schedules through the official Indian Railways website or inquire at railway stations for updates, before commencing their journey, added the ECoR.